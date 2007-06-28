Idokorro Mobile Joins Citrix Ready Initiative

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2007 -- Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading provider of mobile access solutions, announced today that it is among the first vendors selected for the new Citrix® Ready™ program, an initiative designed by Citrix Systems, Inc. to help customers identify the third-party solutions that add the greatest value in Citrix-driven environments.



Idokorro’s Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry gives users the ability to run Citrix-published applications like the Microsoft Office Suite, SAP, PeopleSoft, Crystal Reports, Cognos management tools and their Desktop-even view the graphical windows and control the mouse and keyboard-directly from a BlackBerry smartphone. By delivering a secure and reliable way for mobile employees to access important corporate resources, the Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry significantly extends the value of both the Citrix Presentation Server platform and the BlackBerry wireless solution by increasing employee efficiency and productivity.



In addition to providing vendors with a verification process through which they can demonstrate compatibility with Citrix solutions, Citrix is backing the Citrix Ready initiative with extensive marketing efforts to drive visibility and demand for participating vendors’ products. The new initiative draws from Citrix’s rich ecosystem of Global Alliance Partners who provide a wide range of hardware and software products that complement Citrix application delivery solutions.



“Citrix Ready makes it easier for customers to select the best application delivery products and solutions for their specific needs from the large number of complementary solutions developed by Citrix’s extensive ecosystem of partners,” said Chris Fleck, Citrix Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “Citrix Ready offers customers an additional measure of confidence in the quality of solutions that our partners bring to the marketplace.”



“Idokorro’s early inclusion in the Citrix Ready program is an honor, and will increase our visibility to Citrix customers,” said Rob Woodbridge, President and CEO of Idokorro. “Since launching our Citrix Presentation Server Client for BlackBerry earlier this year, Idokorro has received a tremendous level of recognition, including winning the BlackBerry Developer Challenge Grand Prize from AT&T, which identified the application as one of the top software innovations of 2007. We look forward to extending the many benefits of our application to Citrix customers through the Citrix Ready program.”



About Idokorro Mobile

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 4000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818 (toll-free in North America: 1-888-IT-ADMIN / 1-888-482-3646).



About Citrix Ready

Citrix has a rich and extensive eco-system of industry partners building a wide range of products designed to complement and add value to Citrix application delivery solutions. The Citrix Ready designation is awarded to third party products that have successfully met verification criteria set by Citrix. The Citrix Ready initiative makes it simple for customers and Citrix channels to identify the best third party products and solutions that can be used with confidence in Citrix environments. The Citrix Ready designation offers customers and prospects a level of confidence in the quality of solutions Citrix and our partners offer to the marketplace. To learn more about Citrix Ready, please visit www.citrixready.com.

