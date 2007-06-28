PaintAmerica Announces 2007 National Artists' Competition

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2007 -- PaintAmerica, a national, non-profit organization to support and promote the visual arts, has announced the Call to Entries for the 2007 PaintAmerica Top100 and the PaintAmerica MiniTop50 Art Competitions. In the second year of the PaintAmerica Top100, the competition is already among the richest in prize money and purchase awards. The Top 100 Grand Prize winner will earn a $7,500 purchase award. The MiniTop50 winner claims a $2,500 purchase award. Dozens of purchase awards, cash prizes and other awards are available, and more are still being secured. Full details and entry forms are available at http://www.PaintAmerica.org



PaintAmerica is a non-profit organization formed to support and promote the visual arts at the state and national levels. The PaintAmerica Top100 Art Competition and the PaintAmerica MiniTop50 provide a top-notch, national venue for local, regional and national artists, with proceeds providing scholarships for young artists and support for programs of the PaintAmerica Association. The competition allows artists to showcase their talent and encourages and rewards them with national recognition and sales opportunities for their work. Showcasing the beauty and qualities of every state of America as seen through the eyes of its artists is an additional benefit to the program.



The competition format begins at the individual state level. The top paintings representing each state are chosen. A nationally recognized panel of judges determines the Top 2 in each state. Collectively, the top two in each state attain the honor of being recognized as part of the Top100 in the nation. With this honor comes national exposure, through online and touring exhibitions, as well as the opportunity to become the overall winner.



The MiniTop50 competition for works under 180 square inches is also part of this call to entry. A discounted entry is available for meeting the early deadline of November 1, 2007. The final contest entry deadline is November 30, 2007. Galleries interested in exhibiting the Top100 or MiniTop50 should contact PaintAmerica at mail@PaintAmerica.org.

