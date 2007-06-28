eEye Blink Personal Edition Wins VB100 Award

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2007 -- A leading developer of unified client security and vulnerability management, eEye Digital Security today announced that its Blink® Personal Edition 3.0 received the VB100 award from Virus Bulletin magazine.



Blink Personal blocked 100 percent of the ‘In the Wild’ viruses with a result of zero false positive by offering virus protection plus zero day protection and ensuring comprehensive Internet security. The award was announced in the June Comparative Review issue of Virus Bulletin.



According to its editor John Hawes, the VB100 (virus) award is granted to products “that detect, both on-demand and on access and in its default settings, all malware known to be 'In the Wild' at the time of the review and generates no false positives when scanning a set of clean files.”



In addition, Internet security products were checked against malware from various categories, such as file infector, polymorphic, worms and bots, DOS and macro viruses.



Of the 37 products submitted for the formal VB100 comparative review, nearly one-third failed to pass the criteria under test conditions in the VB labs.



"Blink put in a very impressive performance for a newcomer to our tests”, said Hawes. “It's great to see new products bringing in fresh ideas and innovations, expanding the concept of a comprehensive security suite, and to see it done in such a solid, slick and stylish manner really gives me hope for the future."



“We’re honored to have Virus Bulletin recognize our Blink Personal product”, said Kamal Arafeh, eEye CEO. “We have a great team of people at eEye that put a lot of hard work and pride into making all our products successful in offering customers the very best in Internet security solutions.”



VB100 Information



For more information in the VB100 award please visit http://www.virusbtn.com/.



Blink Personal



With more than 23,000 free downloads made since mid-May, Blink Personal users are protected against new assaults, offers zero day protection against threats that take advantage of previously-unknown vulnerabilities where no vendor patch is available.



In addition, Blink provides spyware and anti-virus protection, protocol analysis, intrusion prevention, system and application firewalls and eEye’s Retina Network Security Scanner to protect against both inbound and outbound traffic and deliver the most comprehensive Internet security solution.



To ensure Internet security, consumers can download their free copy of Blink Personal at: http://www.eEye.com/blinkfree.

For the corporate market, users can learn about Blink Professional at http://www.eEye.com/blink



About eEye Digital Security



eEye Digital Security is the innovative leader in vulnerability and security research, providing security solutions that help businesses and users protect their systems and intellectual property from compromise. eEye enables secure computing through world-renowned research and innovative technology, supplying the world’s largest businesses with an integrated and research-driven vulnerability assessment, intrusion prevention, and client security solution.



eEye's customers represent the largest deployments of vulnerability assessment and prevention technology in the private and public sectors. eEye protects the networks and digital assets of a growing network of more than 9,000 corporate and government deployments worldwide. Founded in 1998, eEye Digital Security is headquartered in Orange County, California.



