Home Tutoring Business Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Web-Based Accounting Program

As Laurie Hurley, President of Home Tutoring Business, http://www.hometutoringbusiness.com, states, “To be successful in business today, you need the right tools and support. With a tutoring referral business, daily client accounts must be maintained as well as records for the contracted tutors or teachers. It’s important to have a system that keeps track of all this. The Accounting Tools for Tutors (ATFT) does just that by tracking your entire customer and tutor database and streamlining the cumbersome process of billing clients and paying tutors. It computerizes data so that the owners can spend time getting new clients and running the day-to-day operations of the business more effectively.



So what exactly is a tutoring referral business? This business allows the owner to become a tutor broker, managing a network of professional teachers and educators, matching them with students in need of one-on-one in-home tutoring. In a sense, allowing one to establish a home tutoring referral network in the community. Revenue is earned by splitting the fee for tutoring services with tutors and teachers.



Laurie Hurley has been matching tutors with students since 2001 connecting over 150 qualified tutors with pupils throughout Southern California, while enjoying a six-figure income. For the past two years, Hurley has been helping entrepreneurs start tutoring referral businesses in the lucrative four billion dollar educational industry with Hurley’s Home Tutoring Business Packages. The Packages offer everything one needs to start a business and keep it operating successfully. The accounting program was created at the request of buyers to help them ensure business success. Currently 20 clients are using the program and the national launch is expected later this summer with 47 pre-sold ATFT programs already.



