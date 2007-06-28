Frieda's exclusive specialty melons are the perfect way to enjoy a fresh slice of summer

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2007 -- One sure sign that summer is here is a produce department full of fresh melon. This year, you’ll find an array of Frieda’s unique specialty melons, including three exclusives, alongside the traditional choices. Frieda’s varieties combine sweet flavor, crunchy texture and vivid color for a truly distinctive assortment of melons.



Frieda’s Specialty Melons feature three Frieda’s exclusives: The sweet, earthy and green-orange-fleshed Cotton Candy™, the sugary-sweet, deep-flavored and orange-fleshed Sweetie™, both a newer melon variety, and the crisp, crunchy, oaky and pale-fleshed Camouflage®, named for its yellow and green striped skin, that was introduced by Frieda’s in 1994.



This year’s melon offerings also include the creamy, earthy, vivid-orange-fleshed French Kiss that looks like a cantaloupe with green stripes and the distinctively light, crisp and pink-fleshed Hami, originating in the Xingjiang area of China, that’s oval-shaped with netted peach skin.



With typical cantaloupes and honeydews, sometimes it’s difficult to know if the melon you select is a good one.



"With Frieda’s specialty melons, you’re assured a melon that’s sweet, refreshing and bursting with flavor,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President.



This assurance comes from a meticulous growing method that closely watches over the climate and soil of the melons as well as how they are harvested. These precise practices come together to create sweet, succulent, decadent melons.



While these specialty melons are delicious simply cut into slices, there are so many delectable ways to enjoy them. Halve a Cotton Candy™ and fill with fresh raspberries and slices of Donut® Peach, chop a Camouflage® and toss with savory ham, fresh arugula and your favorite vinaigrette, skewer a French Kiss with Zululand Queen Baby Pineapple and fresh strawberries and sprinkle with chopped mint, cube a Hami and toss with fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and minced jalapeño or quarter a Sweetie™ and add a dollop of vanilla yogurt and a drizzle of honey.



And no matter which specialty melon becomes your favorite, this quick and easy salad from www.friedas.com is sure to compliment it’s natural sweetness.



Sweet and Crunchy Melon Salad

1/2 cup Frieda's Coquito Nuts, crushed

3 cups Frieda’s Cotton Candy™, Camouflage®, Sweetie™, French Kiss or Hami Melon, peeled and cut into chunks 1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced or raspberries

Coconut-Lemon Dressing:

1 8-oz. container lemon-flavored low-fat yogurt

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

2 tbsp. Frieda’s Fresh Coconut, shredded

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg



In a large bowl, combine Coquito Nuts, melon and berries, set aside. For dressing, stir together all ingredients until well mixed. Add dressing, as desired, to fruit mixture and toss to coat. Serve immediately in small bowls. Makes 6 servings.



“Frieda’s is continuously dedicated to offering the most unique and innovative varieties of traditional favorites,” Caplan said. “And no matter how you choose to enjoy them, these melons are undoubtedly a taste experience.”



Established in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.

