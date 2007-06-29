Real-time PC/104 Data Logger for Analog and CAN Signals Perfect for Automotive and Heavy-duty Use

Bavaria, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- The ultra-compact data logger ePC-QUAD-LOG with extended temperature range is presented by BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm), the developer, manufacturer, and distributor for innovative measurement technology "made in Germany".



The measuring system in PC/104 format has been developed especially for automotive applications. In addition to an intelligent display it provides many different interfaces. For analog and digital signals a fast 16-bit PC/104 measuring card is integrated. Synchronous to analog measuring values sensor data can be read from the CAN bus and calculated in real-time. The values are stored and output as analog or CAN values.



As a matter of course this multi-functional system features remote controlling via terminal 15 (ignition) as well as an extended supply voltage range of 9-36V. The measuring data are stored on the 2GB CompactFlash card in DIADEM® file format and can be processed by well-established programs and in particular by NextView® (http://www.nextview.de), the professional software for data acquisition and processing.



After a few seconds the ePC-QUAD-LOG (http//:www.bmcm.eu/us/pr-epc-quad-log.html) is booted. The use of CF cards as storage medium makes it perfect for heavy-duty applications. Because of its modular structure and available accessories the ePC-QUAD-LOG can be customized to the most different demands.



The robust ePC-QUAD-LOG with 16 analog inputs, 2 analog outputs, 32 digital I/O as well as CAN channels stores data synchronously, calculates channels or formulas and outputs analog measuring values as a CAN signal, for example. And everything real-time!



Since July 2006 the direct distribution of BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) products has been started, so that all customers have the chance to profit from the direct line to the manufacturer as well as from a 5% online discount in our webshop.

