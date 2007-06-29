4Flix.Net's Video Downloads 100% Compatible with Apple's new iPhone and AppleTV

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- Online video site 4Flix.Net has announced that all of its DRM-Free content is one hundred per cent compatible with Apple's new iPhone and AppleTV products. 4Flix.Net provides access to hundreds of high-quality, H.264 encoded feature-length movies, TV shows, cartoons and independent films. Dozens of shorter titles are available at no charge, allowing visitors to sample the content and download speeds.



"Thanks to avoiding cumbersome Digital Rights Management (DRM), we are able to promise compatibility without compromise," said Dave Holst, founder of 4Flix.Net. "We are particularly glad that our widescreen titles are 100% compatible, as these look great on Apple's new hardware." The new iPhone has a horizontal mode, in effect making it the first of the long-awaited "widescreen iPods", and the living-room based AppleTV has an HDMI port for connecting to high-definition television sets.



4Flix.Net's video downloads provide an entirely DRM-free supply of entertainment, enabling cross-platform playback on a wide range of H.264-compatible devices, including Apple's new iPhone and AppleTV, Microsoft's Zune, Sony's PlayStation Portable and even the latest high-definition DVD players. While both Apple and Amazon recently announced the availability of DRM-free MP3 audio files (at a premium price), they have not expressed any plans to follow suit with DRM-free video files.



According to Cory Doctorow, former spokesman for the Electronic Frontier Foundation and writer for the influential technology blog BoingBoing, there are several reasons to choose to 4Flix.Net's DRM-free content over the competition: "If you amass a video collection of DRM video from Microsoft, Apple, Google, Yahoo or other restrictive suppliers, you're dooming yourself to either throwing out all your movies when you want to change platforms, or keeping multiple players and libraries from these competing companies that are attempting to woo the entertainment companies to licensing content for their locked-down platforms by promising ever-tighter restrictions in their players. With 4Flix, you get great movies and a great investment -- because the movies arrive without DRM, you can be sure that you'll be able to play them back on devices and players from lots of companies for the rest of time. You can give them to your kids in your will or donate them to a school library. They're yours, and you can use them as you see fit."



Launched in 2005, 4Flix.Net has served up video downloads to over 300,000 visitors from more than one hundred countries worldwide since launch, and currently has thousands of registered users. Along with the catalog of hundreds of downloadable videos, visitors can also subscribe to a complimentary Video Podcast featuring regularly updated short films and cartoons. 4Flix.Net's vanguard site, http://www.UnabridgedBooks.com has been serving up DRM-Free audio books and eBooks since 2003.

