Pacific Media Launches Information Service Covering Displays Mounts

The dramatic shift from heavy, thick CRT-technology TV sets to lighter, thinner flat panel sets in recent years has fueled an equally dramatic shift from furniture and stands to mounting solutions that take advantage of the thinness of the new sets. And the strong growth of front projectors in the K-12 education market has resulted in a commensurate growth in the need for ceiling mounts that both reduce theft and keep the projectors from youthful fingers. So the mounts business has recently come of age.



But mounts manufacturers are mostly working in the dark from an information standpoint. Unlike the displays manufacturers (with whom they have a symbiotic relationship), to whom for many years PMA has been supplying complete and detailed historical/forecasted figures plus insight and understanding, the mounts manufacturers have had little idea about the potential or actual sales of mounts. But now PMA will be taking the same time-tested approaches of manufacturer sell-in censuses and distribution channel sell-through tracking they have conducted for years for displays, and applying them to the mounts category.



Specifically, PMA will be collecting by-model shipments and inventory data from manufacturers and distributors, and using their comprehensive SQL Server database of products and shipments data to enter data, analyze it by mounts type, display size/weight, and other parameters, and publish it in pivot table and chart form. They will also relate these sales to those of the displays being mounted.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

