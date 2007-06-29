Movavi Launches Free Online Video Conversion Service

Novosibirsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- Movavi today launched Movavi Online, a web-based service that enables users to convert video from one format to another – for sharing, podcasting, cellphones, iPods, and more – for free.



Movavi Online supports the advanced H.264 format used by Apple’s new iPhone.



The new service, available at http://online.movavi.com, generates video files specifically tuned for viewing in email, on mobile devices, for video blogging (vlogging) and video podcasting, and more.



From a companion site, http://online.movavi.com/tools.html, Movavi also offers at no charge six different widgets with which bloggers, designers, developers, individuals and companies may embed a line of code in order to offer video conversion services from their own Web sites, blogs and social networking pages.



As an online service, there is no software for users to install at the desktop. Instead, as webware, the service converts video uploaded from any PC, Mac or Linux-based computer that has access to the Internet via a Web browser. Users simply upload a file, choose the desired output format, and provide an email address. When the conversion is complete, Movavi uses the email address to notify users when and where they can download their converted files. The process usually takes less than a day, and users may convert up to five 10-minute, 100MB clips during one session.



The service supports a broad range of popular video formats, including AVI, MP4, MPEG 2 (PAL and NTSC), MPEG 4, iPod at 320x240, iPod 5G at 640x480, PSP, 3gp and 3gp2 for cellphones, MOV for podcasting, and FLV Flash video.



For users who want to do more with video, Movavi offers Movavi Video Converter, a $29.95 downloadable product that adds a range of additional conversion formats and lets users merge multiple video files into a single movie, rip DVDs, and extract soundtracks from video files. Movavi VideoSuite, the company’s comprehensive video processing package, priced at $59.95, converts video clips and movies from one format to another; saves video and DVD files to iPod, PSP, PDA and cell phones; splits and splices video files; adds filters and special effects; fixes videos that are too light or too dark; updates old movies with professional filters; rips, backs up and copies DVDs; and burns data, audio and video files to DVD, VCD and SVCD.



“Desktop software is overkill for most users. They want something simpler, something to convert smaller clips for watching on cellphones and other mobile devices,” said Natalie Khudyakova, managing director of Movavi, a leading developer of video processing tools for home and educational use. “Although we do, of course, hope that some people will be impressed enough with the online service that they’ll want to take control of the process themselves and purchase our VideoSuite.”

