Maryland Loan Officer Stands Up for Increased Home Buyer Education

Columbia, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- Ilyce N. Powell, CMPS announced today a large investment in increased education for home buyers by joining the National Association of Responsible Loan Officers (NARLO).



By joining NARLO, Ms. Powell has agreed to adhere to the strictest Code of Professional Conduct in the mortgage financing industry. In addition, the association has a complete consumer mediation service available to any consumer who seeks financing from an NARLO member. This ensures consumers always have a somewhere to turn for independent information about their home financing. NARLO’s goal is to ensure consumer protection.



“As a responsible mortgage lender, I am proud to stand with others around the country to provide increased consumer protection and education.” said Ms. Powell, “A family home is typically their largest investment, and responsible loan officers provide the critical information they need to make informed financing decisions.”



Ms. Powell has a bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences/Human Communications Studies from Howard University, is a member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA), and has also passed the qualifying exams to earn the Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist (CMPS) designation.



National City Mortgage, a nationwide lender, has helped thousands of families nationwide finance their homes over the last five decades. Ms. Powell specializes in providing mortgage solutions to families who would like to:



• Buy a Primary Home

• Refinance an Existing Mortgage

• Improving Their Credit Rating s

• Reduce Debt

• Prepare for Retirement

• Finance Their Children's Education

• Improve Personal Cash Flow

• Save Money on Taxes

• Invest in Real Estate

• Buy a Vacation Home



Ilyce N. Powell, CMPS is available for interviews by phone and can be reached at 866-458-1654.



Recent headlines indicate that many home buyers do not understand the scope of their home financing or worse, are not treated fairly by their mortgage lender. The National Association of Responsible Loan Officers was created to educate consumers about their home financing options and ensure they understand the financing options available to them. By participating as members of NARLO, loan officers are financing the most aggressive public education effort in the mortgage financing industry.



Ilyce N. Powell, CMPS is a member of NARLO.

Please visit http://www.NARLO.com/2312 for more information.

