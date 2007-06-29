iLink Systems Recruitment… Towards the Best!

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- It was yet another attempt of recruitment for one of the Microsoft Gold certified partners, iLink Systems when it participated in ‘The Big Jumbo Fair’ organized by renowned Job portal, TimesJobs.com. The fair seemed to be a great aid in iLink Systems’ consistent efforts towards probing, what they claim as ‘the best in the industry talent’. iLink believes in consistently nurturing the entire employee strength to elevate and boost their already affluent talent with numerous programs prevailing in their offices in India and the US. iLink and other industry leaders namely HCL, Hexaware, AIG Systems Solutions, CA, SGT etc., who participated in the fair, remained the target for a mammoth 7000 job seekers who turned up for the event.



iLink did manage to offer jobs on the spot for about 15 people who fulfilled the company’s recruitment criteria and held the other profiles until the second round in their office. ‘It however was a great help towards our efforts though there is still a long way to arrive at the target for the current year. We are looking forward to hiring the best talents from the IT sector for our vacancies which include Programmer Analyst 1, 2, 3, .Net Developers, Senior Software Developers, Technical Leads, Team leads, Project leads, Project Managers and a few from the Non-IT sector as well’ said Ms.Khushi, HR executive, iLink Systems.



iLink Systems in the past have delivered quality solutions to various companies, one of the reasons being the recruitment procedure which the iLink follows. No compromise in the quality of the talent is entertained. It is not necessarily an expert candidate that the iLink recruits at all times but also a novice talent who believes in learning with each step and possesses a tremendous enthusiasm in the technology or the job, he applies for in the company’ adds Sridhar Mahadevan, CTO and MD, iLink systems (India)



iLink’s ongoing efforts towards building up its rich repertoire of talented and enthusiastic professional keeps them a step ahead in its role of client satisfaction and retention.



About iLink Systems:

iLink Systems is a fast growing software services company with offices in Bellevue, WA, Atlanta, GA, Fairfax, VA and Chennai, India. Established in 2001, it caters to the technology and business needs of several well recognized industry leaders in the global market. The company has a gamut of offerings to cater to its client needs, and service their application, product and web marketing needs. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or contact:



