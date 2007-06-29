Elecard Ltd. Announces Elecard Converter Studio for Windows Vista

Tomsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- Elecard Ltd. today announced that Elecard Converter Studio 1.1.703 has successfully completed certification for the Microsoft Certified for Windows Vista logo program. Elecard Converter Studio is a program for movie file conversion to AVC HD and HDV formats at high-speed with high picture quality.



“We have had another product Certified for Windows Vista and I am sure that it wasn’t the last one. Elecard Converter Studio has always been our customers’ choicest and now that it has successfully undergone Windows Vista certification, the experience you will have while working with our product will be truly unforgettable.” said Andrey Posdnyakov, President of Elecard Ltd. “Our company works to deliver you the most secure and reliable products and to ensure that you can easily use them with Windows Vista.”



“Products that carry the Certified for Windows Vista logo have met explicit standards of reliability and quality, and have been tested and proven to deliver a superior experience with Windows Vista,” said Dave Wascha, Director of Windows Client Product Management at Microsoft Corp. “We are extremely pleased that Elecard Ltd. carries the certified logo and takes advantage of the new technologies available in Windows Vista.”



About Elecard



Elecard is a leading provider of high quality software products for video and audio playback, editing, analysis, multimedia content preparation and streaming. From 1995 Elecard has been developing products and solutions for digital TV. Late in 2006 Elecard has released its SIGMA iTV system, which is a firmware solution for broadband, broadcast, IPTV, cable, satellite, and terrestrial Telco operators supporting AVC/H.264 and MPEG-2 HD streaming. The Elecard group consists of 7 IT companies. Elecard is headquartered in Tomsk, Russia, where it was founded in 1989.



For additional information, visit the company's website at www.elecard.com



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

