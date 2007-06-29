Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) Announces New Premier Partner

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- Virtual Assistance U® is the online, global, virtual training community of the Jordan Group. Virtual Assistance U® is recognized globally as "The Benchmark for VA (Virtual Assistant) Training®."



VAU’s goal is to deliver high quality, affordable virtual assistance training. The rapidly emerging VA technology will soon be a $127 billion industry. In fact, the report, ”Converging Technologies for Improving Human Performance”, has called for education and training at all levels to prepare people to take advantage of these converging technologies, sooner rather than later.



Their highly qualified team of Learning Leaders with Expert Coaches helps aspiring virtual assistants to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to develop successful, up-to-the-minute virtual assistant practices. Their innovative, global interactive "virtual training programs" provide opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds and experience to meet, share knowledge, develop marketing tools, learn innovative techniques, and form mutually beneficial alliances. The end result is a unique, individualized virtual assistance practice that reflects the skills, values, and philosophy of the virtual assistance entrepreneur.



As a Premier Partner, VAU is offering a 20% discount off all their training programs to Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) members. If you're serious about launching a leading-edge virtual assistant career, Virtual Assistance U® is the place for you.



VANA’s Premier Partners are relevant to the Virtual Assistant industry and we recommend them so that our members’ businesses can succeed. Our members are interested in products and services that are helpful to small business owners, virtual assistance, work at home moms, networking, software and other computer-related areas. The message board is very active and is the largest in the VA world with over 5,500 members. It is an ideal website to advertise on if your product or service falls within this market of virtual assistants and small business entrepreneurs.



Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) is the largest business network for aspiring and successful Virtual Assistants and Virtual Achievers to share, learn, and succeed! At VANA, industry experts and Virtual Assistant newbies mix it up to uncover all things new and exciting in the world of Virtual Assistance, while supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant industry.



So join the fun and stop by the VANA Forum today at http://www.vanetworking.com. You’ll see just how much better your business can become and also have a great time doing it. And for those looking for a VA, you won’t be able to beat the professionals you’ll find here.



Tawnya Sutherland, founder of Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) http://www.vanetworking.com and author of the Virtual Business Startup System (VBSS), is a Certified Internet Marketing Specialist sharing her expertise to help aspiring and successful VAs turn website clicks into cash for them.

