AES Software Helps Businesses Reduce Postal Rates and Eliminate Return Mail

Glen Rose, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- AES Systems Inc., a market leader in bulk mail and mailroom managemnent software and a leading provider of data processing software for the direct marketing industry, announced current and future software features designed to manage the rising postal rates now facing both small and large business.



This corporate-wide initiative has been established in response to the United States Postal Service® (USPS®) calling on industry-leading companies to expand their efforts to help reduce Undeliverable-As-Addressed (UAA) mail.



In recognition of this important USPS initiative, AES is expanding its software solutions for Address and Data Quality as new programs are established and by developing additional tools and solutions that go above and beyond the scope of the Postal Service™ address-quality programs.



AES continues to offer businesses the top four most important facets to operating a successful and efficient mail flow management:

Improving mail flow effectiveness by reducing or eliminating return mail

Delivering better ROI though address validation, eliminating duplicates and address correction

Reducing postal cost by qualifying mail for USPS dicounts of up to 48% of standard costs, and

Ensuring database readiness with free updates every 60 days



AES provides the world’s most comprehensive suite of mailstream software, hardware, services and solutions to help companies manage their flow of mail, documents and packages to improve communication. AES takes an all-inclusive view of its customers’ operations, helping organizations of all sizes enjoy the competitive advantage that comes from an optimized mailstream. The company’s 13 years of technological leadership have produced many major mailstream innovations, and is certified and recommended by the USPS as a valuable business partner.

