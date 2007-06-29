Member Organizer Pro is released

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2007 -- PrimaSoft PC has released Member Organizer Pro version 1.7. Member Organizer Pro is a flexible database management software with ready to use membership management solutions. Our software gives you an easy way to manage, track, and organize data of small organizations, sociaties, clubs, camps, interest groups, associations, health clubs, .....



For the database novice, Organizer's intuitive interface and ready-to-use member management solutions make it easy to set up and use. For the power user, Organizer affords the simplicity of wizards that make it easy to set up and use membership management solutions that you create.



Member Organizer Deluxe includes the following databases: Members, ContactLog, Payments, Event Manager, Event Registrar, Assets, Requests, Contacts, .... The package has a separate module called Designer. With Designer you can modify database solutions or you can build your own.



Member Organizer Pro for Windows costs $245 (US) plus shipping and handling, and is available from PrimaSoft PC. Network and site licenses are available. You can download a fully functional trial version of of the software from the Info page:



http://www.primasoft.com/pro_software/member_software_pro.htm

