Netpreneur Host Offers SMS Marketing Service

Mechanicsville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2007 -- Web hosting and domain registration provider Netpreneur Host (http://www.netpreneurhost.com) has partnered with Mobile SMS Marketing to provide an innovative, new service to its users. The new service allows users to achieve more intimate relationships with their customers than through other methods of marketing, by allowing them to communicate with their customers through cell phone text messaging.



The service works by allowing businesses to utilize the Mobile SMS Marketing phone number, together with a special text string. When end-users send a company’s unique text string to the phone number provided by Mobile SMS Marketing, they are added to that company’s list, and can be sent special offers and updates from the company. For instance, sending the word CLUB to 41513 from a cell phone demonstrates how a night club or disco might use the service.



“This new service allows businesses to quickly build large lists of opt-in cell phone users, which provides a captive audience of people with whom businesses can build deeper, more intimate relationships than with traditional marketing,” stated Netpreneur Host CEO Daniel J. Briere. ”The Mobile SMS Marketing service is a very exciting addition to our existing services that we are very happy to be able to provide to our users, and which will further differentiate us from other Web hosting providers.”



Mobile SMS Marketing represents an exciting new form of opt-in marketing for today’s technology-oriented consumers. During an introductory period, Mobile SMS Marketing is waiving the service’s setup fee, and also offering discounts for three-month and six-month accounts. More information can be found at http://www.netpreneurhost.com.

