Rising Star Brooke Hogan To Perform During Simon Dtour Live! At Montgomery Mall

North Wales, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2007 -- Philadelphia area teens are invited to Montgomery Mall for Simon DTour Live! presented by ABC Family, a live concert and lifestyle event that connects teens with some of their favorite pop stars and retail brands. The free six-hour event, which runs from 3 – 9pm on Friday, July 27, will be headlined by Brooke Hogan, rising young pop star and daughter of pro-wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.



In addition to main stage performances, Simon DTour Live! will offer teens the opportunity to experience some of today’s hottest consumer and retail brands through interactive games, giveaways, and prizes. This year’s sponsors include ABC Family, My Coke Rewards, Sprint and Company 81. Simon DTour Live! will also include many day-of-event offers from popular mall retailers.



The tour stop at Montgomery Mall is one of 20 at Simon malls across the country through September. Additional information on Simon DTour Live! and event schedule are available on http://www.simondtour.com.

