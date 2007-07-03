Online Contact Lens Retailer Forges New Partnerships

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2007 -- Contact Lens King, Inc., a leading online contact lens retailer, has partnered with several popular shopping search engines. These relationships came about as a direct result of the overwhelming success of Contact Lens King’ s earlier strategic decision to partner with pricegrabber.com.



“Contact Lens King was created with the consumer in mind. “We wanted to offer consumers the best possible prices for their contact lenses,” reported Charles L. King, Contact Lens King's founder. “We partnered with Pricegrabber.com to help consumers find us, and find us they did. This affiliation was responsible for approximately 4% of the companies second quarter growth,” added King. “Smart shoppers searching for the best bargain found that Contact Lens King offers the best bottom line prices on most popular brand name of contact lenses.



“We are confident that increasing our exposure to serious online shoppers searching for discounted brand name contact lenses will drive the right traffic to our site. In return these consumers benefit from our low net prices and free shipping.” Logically, it made sense for Contact Lens King to establish partnerships with more of these popular online shopping search engines. Contact Lens King expects to replicate this success in its new agreements with NexTag.com, HealthPricer.com, BizRate.com, YahooShopping.com, Become.com, PriceRunner.com, Shopping.com, and Google Product Search, formerly Froogle.com



In addition to forming more online partnerships, Contact Lens King’s management plans to add additional features to an already user friendly website. These changes are all part of a strategic plan to provide consumers with the best possible prices for contact lenses along with a website that is easy to use, informative, and secure. Consumers today use the Internet to find information on the products they seek as well as to find the best deal. With more partnerships to be announced in the near future, Contact Lens King plans to continue to answer consumers’ needs in the best way that it can.



About Contact Lens King

Contact Lens King is an online retailer of Contact Lenses and Eye Health Supplements. Since 2004, they have offered consumers brand name contact lenses at deep discount prices. Contact Lens King has been providing contact lens wearers the same brand name contact lenses (Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, Acuvue Advance, Proclear, Proclear Torics, PureVision, Focus Dailies, Focus Night and Day, Freshlook Colors, Soflens 66 Toric, o2optix, vertex toric, etc…) dispensed by eyecare practitioners, but at up to 70% savings! Contact Lens King is committed to supplying contact lenses to the public at the lowest possible price. Their buying power affords them the ability to offer discounts to the public through their Contact Lens King site. Their success is attributed to effective strategic planning and a very dedicated customer service team. You can visit Contact Lens King online at http://www.contactlensking.com.

