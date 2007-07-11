Sports Radio 850 The Buzz Announces Annual Contest

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2007 -- WRBZ Sports Radio 850 The Buzz announced today that it will begin its “Search For The Ultimate Buzz Babe 8.” The Buzz Babe is a spokesperson for the radio station WRBZ, 850 The Buzz. This year, the contest moves to the summer months with entries being accepted June 18 through July 22.



After all entries have been received, which consists of photographs and biography information, WRBZ will select 16 finalists. New this year will be the voting that takes place in a “bracket” format with the 16 contestants, eventually being paired down to the final four and then two remaining contestants. The winner will be crowned the week of August 27. The winner will receive $1,000. As with WRBZ tradition, the newest Buzz Babe will also star in Sports Radio 850 The Buzz television commercials and participate in many other promotional appearances.



Previous Buzz Babes and their respective years include Mia, 2000, Amy, 2001, Danielle, 2002, Melissa, 2003, Erika, 2004, Casey, 2005 and Erin, 2006.



Sports Radio 850 The Buzz listeners are encouraged to participate in choosing Buzz Babe 8 by voting through WRBZ’s Web site. For more information about the contest, including rules and voting information, visit www.850thebuzz.com



