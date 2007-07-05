Thai Government Gives All-out Support to Proud Asia 2008

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2007 -- Responding to the popular requests from numerous exhibitors and prospective visitors following the announcement of the holding Proud Asia—the first international trade exhibition & conference on medical tourism, spa and wellness Industries— the organizers have decided to plan a bigger, better and grander exhibition event on 20 to 23 March 2008 at Hall 9 of IMPACT Convention Center Muangthong Thani as it gets the full support from the government under its 2008 policy in promoting medical tourism, thereby ensuring the success of this international exhibition.



The organizers are also confident that by that time, Thailand will be more stable, both in terms of political and economic situation. At the same time, the event would be taking advantage of March being Thailand’s peak tourist season.



Ms. Natprapa Yokputtaraksa, Managing Director of Production Management & Services Co., Ltd. revealed that rescheduling the event, which will now be “Proud Asia 2008”, is in line with the government’s policy and it will stand as a clear proof of the efforts being made in the first stage of the programs to support medical tourism.



“The move will also provide for a longer period of preparations for a bigger and grander event to maximize the opportunities for both the exhibitors and visitors. Currently, countries such Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines have confirmed their participation in next year’s event in March,” Ms. Natprapa said.



The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has likewise thrown its full support in staging the event in March next year.



“Holding the event in March 2008 is the most logical move since that period is Thailand’s peak season in terms of tourist arrival. This would only mean that more visitors are coming and the more exhibitors would be able to join,” said Mr. Sangiam Ekachote, Communication & Public Relations Committee.



“Now, the leading JCI-accredited (Joint Commission International) private hospitals are already included in our prestigious list of participating establishments assuring world-class standards in the services to be offered in March next year. Many who are also in the stage of receiving the JCI standard have also confirmed as exhibitors. These only means more confidence in the standards we are providing to open up more business opportunities while visitors will have many more choices of high standard services from different private hospitals,” added Ms. Natprapa.



Proud Asia 2008 is supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thai Spa Association, Thai Society of Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery, The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), The Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons of Thailand, The Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons of Thailand, The Federation of Thai Spa and Spa Wellness Association Singapore. AsiaSpa is the exclusive publication for Proud Asia 2008 with Beauty Cosmedica, Nation Beauty Magazine, SpaLife Magazine, HOTEL Management Magazine, Siam Paradise Magazine, Herb for Health Magazine and Lifestyle+Travel Magazine as supporting publications.



