Avangate Cheers on Software Pros at SIC 2007

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- Avangate BV, shareware registration service and full service e-commerce provider for online software sales is sponsoring, second year in a row, the Software Industry Conference (SIC) in Denver, Colorado. Avangate presence is set to be interactive and the team is ready to exchange and share ideas not only on eCommerce platforms but on sales and marketing techniques.



At the conference, Avangate plans to give no presentation of its services and products and concentrates instead on sharing experience and providing know-how - Avangate team will be there and one can already establish meetings by simply accessing the dedicated web page www.avangate.com/sic2007.



"We know software professionals need more than just eCommerce platforms demystified; electronic software distribution is a round-up business and it takes sales, marketing and strategy good sense. Avangate has got some strong experience in software sales and at SIC 2007 we are open, ready and happy to share our knowledge on how to make big profits in the software industry" claims Dragos Stanescu, Sales and Marketing Manager, Avangate B.V.



The key speech in the event will be given by Adriana Iordan, Web Marketing Manager at Avangate B.V., on "Web Metrics for Software Vendors". Together with well known Dave Collins who will be talking on "Log analysis: Reaching the Gold in the Rubble", the Avangate web marketing expert, Adriana Iordan, will host Saturday, the 14th of July, an open discussion on how to measure and enhance successful campaigns on the web.



Especially for the 2007 SIC edition, Avangate has also prepared a commercial offer with cool fees and cool features software vendors can make the most of. To see the Avangate special offer for SIC conference participants please visit www.avangate.com/sic2007 and for all facts and tips on eCommerce sales & marketing please visit the Avangate booth throughout the three event days.



Avangate team is also representing some of its partners and will offer special gifts on their behalf, with the support of CustomCD.us: Antamedia, Blumentals, Datamystic, HHD Software, ISO Buster, VSO Software.



The Software Industry Conference is a three day event, July 12-14, 2007, that culminates with the Shareware Industry Awards ceremony. The three day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Tech Center in Denver, Colorado, July 13-15 2006. With all that's going on, this will be the premiere software marketing event of the year. We'll see you in Denver! More information about SIC can be found at: www.sic.org



Bundle of special offers provided by Avangate partners and available at SIC 2007 through Avangate team:



• HHD Software : conference visitors are offered a gift CD with the company new PC port monitoring solution Device Monitoring Studio, with a free 3-month License for the product and 33% discount for online purchases from www.hhdsoftware.com as well. The company will be represented at the event by Avangate, its main ecommerce partner.

• ANTAMEDIA: gift CD includes trial versions of all its products offering complete solution for WiFi and Cybercafe business: Antamedia Internet Cafe software - Cyber Cafe software, HotSpot software and Bandwidth Manager. Computers will be secured and easily managed, and users will control time and bandwidth usage of all computers including wireless laptop customers connected to the WiFi hotspot access point. A 25% discount, 1st of July - 1of September, 2007 is available when products are bought and downloaded from company website.

• DATAMYSTIC: company is also present at SIC 2007 through Avangate, and is offering conference participants trial versions of its Data Integration, Conversion and Migration products, along with a coupon code that gives 10% discount until September, 1st 2007.

• Blumentals: provides leading software products in several diverse areas: code editors for web developers; custom screen saver development; internet access control; animated gif image creation. The coupon related to the free CD gives a $20 USD discount for the following products: Rapid CSS, HTMLPad, Rapid PHP, WEBuilder.

• IsoBuster: the company provides expert and low cost utility to do data recovery from CD, DVD, BD and HD DVD. The gift CD available at the conference brings upon a 33% discount when one buys any ISO Buster applications on www.isobuster.com

• VSO Software: gift CD includes CD and DVD burning software suitable for both beginners and experts, 25% for all VSO Software products ia available until the 1st of September, 2007 upon buying from www.vso-software.fr



All CD-s include trial versions of the respective applications and are offered courtesy of CustomCD.us. The related coupon related to each gift CD can be used and activated when product is bought and downloaded from producer's online shop. The gift CD is available only with the Avangate team, directly on conference site.



Avangate B.V. provides solutions for electronic software distribution and reseller management, assisting software companies worldwide in successfully selling their products online and at the same time efficiently managing a distribution network. The company's offer includes an eCommerce platform incorporating an easy to use and secure online payment system plus software marketing services and additional marketing and sales tools such as an affiliate network, automated cross selling options, software promotion management, real time reporting, 24/7 shopper support, and the myAvangate reseller management program specifically designed for software sales.



More information can be found on the corporate website, at www.avangate.com

