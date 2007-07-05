Pagico: The next-generation personal knowledge base software--- Pagico Software releases Pagico (Basic) for Mac and Windows

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2007 -- Pagico software (formerly sponsored by SevenOnline Tech & Trade Co., Ltd, now operated independently) today officially announces the release of Pagico (Basic), the next-generation personal knowledge base for both Mac and Windows.



Pagico Software provides one flagship software product, Pagico, with two different editions: Basic and Standard. The Pagico (Basic) edition comes with exact features for users to build personal knowledge bases effortlessly. Compared to Pagico (Standard), Pagico (Basic) doesn't provide features for relationship management and schedule, so it's more focused, and easier for new users to get on hand.



Comes with easy-to-use interfaces, neat features with breaking new concepts, Pagico (Basic) is an ideal solution for educators who needs to manage their knowledges. Unlike other free-form database applications on the market, Pagico organizes stuff in "topics" rather than just pieces of notes, and provides many ways to interlinks relevant topics.



Pagico comes with a number of features with breaking new ideas. With one of the breaking new feature "TagExplor", Pagico can generate tree views with unlimited depth, based on user's tags, all automatically. This powerful feature fully enhances the usage of tags, enabling educators to just tag their contents by tags and explore (browse) from any tag with clear, hierarchical structure.



"Most users are impressed and satisfied with what Pagico provides", said C. Meng, the founder of Pagico Software, "I am very excited because we built many common features with incredible ideas, and our users showed their love".

More than 10,000 copies have been downloaded in the past weeks, and the server was once stalled by the overwhelming number of visitors and downloads.



Price and Availability

Pagico (Basic) is priced at $29.95 for a single user license. Free trials are available, and can be downloaded at http://www.pagico.com.



About Pagico Software

Pagico Software, based in Beijing, China, is an independent and creative software company that dedicated to developing business and educational softwares with breaking new concepts.



