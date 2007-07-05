Woolworths Commission Online Flyer With Discount Barcode

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2007 -- After the success of the digital version of the Big Red Book 2, Woolworths have commissioned the Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) to generate an 8 page mini iBrochure which will mirror a direct mailing flyer promoting in-store reductions on certain lines that will be distributed within specific weekend newspapers. The online flyer will be distributed via email to Woolworths entire email database and each recipient will be issued with a barcode enabling them to receive the stated discount on the selected items when they redeem this voucher against these products in-store.



The success of the digital Big Red Book has spurred Woolworths to mirror their direct mail offer with a digital equivalent for their loyal database of online shoppers. Sharon Gormill, marketing manager for Woolworths said “We are excited to launch this new campaign; this will be the first time we have done an offer like this online. We are looking forward to measuring the success of the flyer and the prospect of future online campaigns”.



The Marketing Innovation Group have been working with Woolworths since January 2007 and are hoping to continue working with them into the future. Rob Bielby, Chief Executive Officer for MIG said “It has been a pleasure working with Woolworths. Since the success of The Big Red Book we are delighted to be providing Woolworths with additional digital marketing collateral. We are hoping to achieve as much success with this new campaign as with the online Big Red Book and continue to provide Woolworths with all the consultancy support they require as part of our service offer”.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Center Parcs, Debenhams, M and M Direct, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Woolworths, Viking Direct and Xerox. For more information and additional images on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000, Stephen Sumner on 07904 948 456 or email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com



Woolworths are one of the UK’s leading retailers focused on the home, family and entertainment. Alongside their retail space, Woolworths have recently implemented a range of multi-channel strategies aimed at stimulating sales by offering a range of purchasing channels. For more information on Woolworths please visit www.woolworths.co.uk.

