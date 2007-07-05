Fresh Software releases X-NetStat 5.5

Eau Claire, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2007 -- Fresh Software, a leader in innovative software designs, has released a major update to its popular network monitoring software, X-NetStat version 5.5. The program is now compatible with Microsoft Windows Vista, and offers other improvements over previous versions.



The latest release had been in been in development for almost a year as the founder of Fresh Software, Drew Niese, finished coursework at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire for a degree in Information Systems. "Version 5.5 was always going to be a milestone release for X-NetStat," said Niese. "The main drive has been to finish support for Vista and resolve all outstanding issues. But there's also some been some cool features added."



Among the new features are "Partial Address Isolation", which hones in on a specific network connection, displaying only it and those with closely-matching IP addresses. The new version also implements a popular user request to execute an action based on the absence of specific addresses.



The previous release, version 5.49, introduced WinPcap packet sniffing to improve program performance and compatibility among network adapters, and improvements in the user-interface to help diagnose connections.



Fresh Software LLC, a Wisconsin-based shareware and freeware vendor, was founded in 1998. Fresh’s other programs include Port Magic, FreshFind, Sentry, and Warden .htaccess manager for Apache.



Fresh Software is on the web at http://www.freshsoftware.com/