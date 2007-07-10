WhiteHedge Technologies Announces the New Release of CENTTRA 2.0, Multi-Carrier Container Information System

Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- WhiteHedge Technologies Pvt Ltd (WhiteHedge), a leading provider of software products and outsourced services to the Logistics and Transportation industry globally, today announced the release of newer CENTTRA 2.0 platform, the Multi-Carrier Container Information System.



The Newer version 2.0 is built on the already established and successful CENTTRA platform. CENTTRA works with most of the carriers and provide customers, the standardized, near real time information about containers. CENTTRA 2.0 platform is much faster than earlier version and comes with built-in Web Services support which simplifies already easy to integrate information.



Using CENTTRA customers will be able to:

*Automate Web Inquiries

*Eliminate Phone, Fax and Email communication

*Standardize the reporting requirements

*Save time and money by eliminating communication with the carriers



Benefits

*Complete visibility from Origin to Destination for in-transit container cargo.

*24x7x365 access to the information.

*Captures all of the status events from most of the ocean carriers.

*Presents a unified view of container data that can be fully customized.

*A hosted service and does not need any hardware or software to run

*Easy and customizable to integrate with your existing systems

*Gathers container information from various carriers through various channel

*Web

*Email

*Fax

*EDI

*Phone

*Stores information in the central repository in the standardized format.



Features

*Standardized container status events.

*Ability to drill down for more information.

*Custom Reports and E-mail Alerts.



Search By

*Container Number

*Bill of Lading Number

*Booking Number

*Container Status

*Container Location

*Activity Date

