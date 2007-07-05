Bella’s Cookies & Live Earth Get Groovy

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2007 -- 7/7/07… whether you’re superstitious or not, the 7th of July is coming & its message is loud & clear. Locally, Bella’s Cookies of Milton releases a tye-dye tagged, groov-a-delic creation; globally Live Earth grooves across 7 continents, but the message from both is to promote action. Bella’s Cookies advocates’ social responsibility through its organic & vegan baking, and Live Earth carries a worldwide message to take action against global warming.



“Groovy Granola,” is the newest release from Bella’s Cookies. Two earthy, granola laden cookies with dried cranberries, hints of orange and a colorful tye-dye tag with Bella Leishear giving the “peace” sign. Locals of the Delaware Beaches, will remember “Groovy Granola” as a test cookie appearing occasionally at last year’s Historic Lewes Farmer’s Market. Bella’s puts every new cookie through rigorous consumer testing before its formal release; almost a year later for “Groovy Granola.” “In November 2006, we first learned of this big (7 continent) global warming, concert/event that was going to take place on July 7th 2007… and given the name we had for this cookie, what better way to share in the groove.”



“Live Earth is a monumental music event that will bring together more than 2 billion people on July 7, 2007 to combat the climate crisis. (www.liveearth.org)” Across seven continents, in the cities of New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro, Johannesburg and Hamburg, over 150 of the world’s best music acts (The Police, Genesis, Bon Jovi, Kanye West, Kelly Clarkson, Black Eyed Peas, Jack Johnson, Smashing Pumpkins, Madonna & more) will unite to deliver a worldwide call to action aimed to reduce global warming. Live Earth marks the beginning of a multi-year campaign to drive individuals, corporations and governments to take action to solve the climate crisis. The event is being broadcast on television and radio in more than 100 countries. In the United States, Live Earth will be broadcast on the NBC network, the Spanish language Telemundo network, Sundance Channel, Bravo, MSNBC, Univeral HD and also streaming live online on MSN.com (LiveEarth.MSN.com).



Recently, Live Earth founder Kevin Wall joined with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and Alliance for Climate Protection CEO Caty Zoi to announce the Live Earth Call to Action – a series of commitments that Live Earth is asking people across the globe to make to combat the climate crisis. The 7 point pledge is as follows:



• To demand that my country join an international treaty within the next 2 years that cuts global warming pollution by 90% in developed countries and by more than half worldwide in time for the next generation to inherit the earth;

• To take personal action to help solve the climate crisis by reducing my own CO2 pollution as much as I can and offsetting the rest to become “carbon neutral;”

• To fight for a moratorium on the construction of any new generating facility that burns coal without the capacity to safely trap an store the CO2;

• To work for a dramatic increase in the energy efficiency of my home, workplace, school, place of worship, and means of transportation;

• To fight for laws and policies that expand the use of renewable energy sources and reduce dependence on oil and coal;

• To plant new trees and to join with others in preserving and protecting forests; and,

• To buy from businesses and support leaders who share my commitment to solving the climate crisis and building a sustainable, just, and prosperous world for the 21st century.



The Live Earth event is of significance to Bella’s Cookies because of their corporate commitment to social responsibility. “What you eat & how you live are two elements we (as a company) promote very heavily,” said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing for Bella’s Cookies) “the benefits of positive changes (to your diet & your lifestyle) are individual; for us as a family, it’s the feeling that we’re doing our part.” At their cookie factory in Milton, the Energy Star logo appears on just about everything, all light bulbs are compact fluorescent (or Energy Star overhead tubes), and outside bins show their participation in the DSWA’s Curbside Recycling program (all of their packaging from ingredients is recycled.) Bella’s packaging itself is also recyclable, and is promoted by the familiar green recycle triangle on back of each bag of cookies. This year, Bella’s Cookies is partnering with Delaware’s Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and co-sponsoring the Young Environmentalist of the Year awards; 2007 winners will be named on Governor’s Day at the Delaware State Fair. “One of the most important gifts we can leave our children and grandchildren, is a clean & healthy environment. Everyone is able to give this gift; the only requirement is to care about the earth and be actively involved in repairing and improving the environment” said Kelly Leishear (President of Bella’s Cookies). Specific to the Live Earth event, a list of “Climate Crisis Solutions” and “50 Ways to Go Green” can be found in free downloadable PDF documents on www.BellasCookies.com.



“Groovy Granola” is sold as Bella’s other varieties of signature cookies (Double Pack, 2 - 3.25 oz cookies) and retails at $4 per pack. “The tag is the most colorful to date,” said Leishear “we’ve always felt that just as important as the taste of our cookies, should be their packaging; which is why our tags have a lot of color… they’re easily identifiable.” And recyclable.



Bella’s Cookies is Delaware’s 1st All Natural & Organic Cookie Company, specializing in the aforementioned as well as Vegan, Gluten-Free & Holiday Cookies. Cookies can be found at select retailers, online at www.BellasCookies.com, or by calling 302-684-8152.



More on Live Earth, and the Live Earth Event can be found by visiting www.liveearth.org.

