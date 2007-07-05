VisitorVille Mega-Bundle Released

Shepherdstown, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2007 -- For the last four years, VisitorVille has pioneered visual website traffic analysis with its intutive videogame-like interface.



Wired magazine calls it: "SimCity for traffic nerds".



Now, with version 3.1.5, VisitorVille is available in a mega- bundle that includes:



* VisitorVille 3D -- The 3-dimensional VisitorVille, where you can enter pages (buildings) and chat with your visitors.

* VisitorVille 2D -- The original VisitorVille, with simple 2D graphics and requiring just 15 MB of system memory.

* VisitorVille Live Help -- Fully integrated live help. Instantly learn 24 things about any visitor who requests support.

* VisitorVille Direct Chat -- Right click any visitor to your site and invite them to chat with you.

* VisitorVille Log Analyzer -- Do VisitorVille analysis on your historical traffic.



VisitorVille offers a free 7-day trial to test drive on your site, and is just $14.99/month for sites with up to 1,000 people visiting a day.

