Freelance Assistant Launches The Only Virtual Mix and Match Services

Minnetonka, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- WebExecutiveAssistant.com, a freelance assistant service based in the Midwest, announces the launch of a new and innovative way to partner with a freelance executive assistant. By offering their services in a concept of ‘mix what you need and pay for only those services’, called “Virtual Mix and Match”. Pamela Akkerman, the President of Web Executive Assistant, states “The concept is similar to a fast food service offering a certain number of food products for a predetermined set price. It is easier to walk up to the counter and order a food combo with everything you need for that meal and know exactly what the total cost is. So why not order your needed administrative services in the same manner?”



Akkerman continues, “During my first 6 months, I knew that there had to be a better way to assure new client of how much my support would cost them each month and still give them the high quality of executive support they needed. I was watching an advertisement for a fast food establishment and a light bulb turned on. Why can’t I offer predetermined services for a set price? So I am doing just that!”



Here are 3 sample service combinations that Web Executive Assistant can accomplish for as little as $75 per month.



- Have email cleaned out each workday morning for a month and submit 3 press releases, or

- 2 hours of general administrative support and up to 50 phone calls answered and email or text messages sent with the details, or

- Up to 6 vendors researched and a cost analysis completed plus scheduling travel of up to 4 trips with air, hotel and car included.



“The combinations are almost endless! You choose what your business needs and we can deliver using our new and break-through way in hiring a Freelance Assistant. Just give us a try and we won’t disappoint you”, states Akkerman.



Additional information can be obtained at http://www.WebExecutiveAssistant.com



Pamela Akkerman is an Office Management Expert with 19 years of executive support experience in the telecommunications, real estate, retail and pharmaceutical industries. Pamela is President of Web Executive Assistant as well as VAisBORN.com (an online support community for aspiring and new virtual assistants). She is currently a non-profit Board Officer of The Netherlands-American Association of Minnesota.

