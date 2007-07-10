A1QA Becomes SoftJournal. ru Co-Founder

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- First edition of the online magazine SoftJournal. ru is released. One of the co-founders of the magazine is A1QA, the software testing company. The new monthly magazine was created for practicing designers, business-analysts, programmers, software quality control specialists and IT companies’ managers and directors. The magazine’s articles are dedicated to the most relevant IT issues. The first edition of the magazine features:



* IT world news commentaries

* Articles on business-analysis and business-planning

* Articles on software testing methods and tools

* Practical recommendations on software development and software quality assurance, including web-security testing

* Explanation, advice and answers to complicated software development issues

* Reviews of the new versions of software solutions

* Reviews of open source software

* Other useful information



A1QA has a column of its own, “Software Testing”. The first edition of the magazine contains articles on the new testing automation tool Selenium, methods of solving problems during the development of applications with modified control elements, and other useful materials.



Another peculiar rubric is “1001 bits of advice on C/C++”. The rubric was created for the beginner programmers studying C/C++. J2EE, .NET, Ajax, Ruby are planned to follow.



This is the first project of the kind for A1QA, the company that specializes on quality control and software testing. “The launch of SoftJournal. ru is not only a step forward in the development of the company” - comments Julia Mikheyeva, the Editor. “It is a demonstration of the high qualification of the company’s team and the evidence of experience, which allows them to share information of high practical value.”



About A1QA



The company A1QA (http://www.a1qa.com) offers a wide range of software quality assurance services, including manual and automated testing. A1QA is the only company in Eastern Europe that specializes exclusively in software testing services. The major clients of the company are foreign and Russian enterprises that deal with software development and have a need for independent quality assurance.



About SoftJournal. ru



The subscribers and readers of the magazine are employees at IT departments of companies and banks, state and commercial organizations. The subscription is free.



The magazine is published in the form of separate subject articles:

1. "SoftJournal" – weekly subject release

2. Special subject appendix – released monthly



You can visit the magazine at http://www.softjournal.ru

