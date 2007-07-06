ClipMate 7.2 for U3 Smart Drives and PortableApps Now Available

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2007 -- Thornsoft Development has released version 7.2 of their award-winning clipboard extender, ClipMate, a Windows productivity tool that turns the under-powered Windows clipboard into a graphics and text powerhouse. Users can organize, view, manage, search and edit their clips using a familiar interface that is similar to Windows Explorer. And now they can take ClipMate with them, on any removable drive equipped with the U3 Smart Lanchpad or the PortableApps.com menu.



The new "portable" versions allow users to install ClipMate onto removable USB drives, for easy portability of both the program and data. Once inserted into another Windows-based PC, the program and data are available, and no residual changes are made to the host PC. While attached to the PC, the user can access their prior clipboard history for pasting into other programs residing on the USB stick or the host computer, and ClipMate continues to capture all new clipboard data from any program running on the PC.



ClipMate 7.2 also features improved support for Windows Vista™.



ClipMate enhances the bare-bones Windows clipboard by remembering all graphics and text that are copied to the clipboard, and storing them in user-defined collections for later use. ClipMate has an enormous capacity to hold a user’s clips. The standard Windows clipboard will hold one item; the Microsoft Office clipboard will hold 24 items; and many other competitive clipboard-extender products will hold 10-20 items. ClipMate can easily store thousands of items. Users can save time by storing words, sentences and images that they use over and over, and pasting them into emails and letters on-the-fly. ClipMate is an ideal companion when working on projects that require the collection of text and images, or consolidation of data from different sources.



ClipMate is available directly from THORNSOFT Development, Inc. An electronic-only version with complete online help costs $34.95. Users can choose between the desktop version, U3, and PortableApps. A single-user license covers two running copies, so a user can run the same license on his desktop and laptop, or desktop and USB device. A CD edition is also available for an additional $9.95 including shipping. Site licenses are available. ClipMate 7 runs under Windows 98/ME/2000, XP, and Vista. Visit the THORNSOFT Development home page at http://www.thornsoft.com to order ClipMate or to download a fully-functional trial copy.



Reviewer Tools are available on the web, including electronic versions of product literature, screen shots and Q&As. The direct link is http://www.thornsoft.com/press.htm . Evaluation copy available on request.

