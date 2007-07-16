The Entrepreneur’s Source (TES) Continues Expansion across North America

Southbury, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2007 -- The Entrepreneur’s Source announces its continuing expansion throughout North America with nine new offices opening in eight states and another office opening in Ontario, Canada during the month of June. TES is North America’s leading career and business coaching company with more than 250 offices in the United States and Canada.



TES offers a full-range of services to aspiring business owners and to small-to-medium size companies looking to increase performance.



“The market is ripe for business-savvy people to apply their experience to business ownership,” says Terry Powell, CEO of TES. “And TES business coaching attracts the business oriented individual who wants to continue to use their experience and work with people and small businesses as an E-Source Coach,” he added.



TES, along with its sister company, Business Advisers International, dominates the business coaching/consulting market with a 33% market share.



