eEye Expands Small to Mid-Size Business Offering with Retina Network Security Scanner

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2007 -- Seeking to expand into the small to mid-size business market by offering affordable security tools, eEye Digital Security® today announced it will begin offering its Retina® Network Security Scanner, the industry standard for vulnerability discovery and vulnerability assessment, at a substantial reduction in price of greater than 50 percent, or $18 per scanned IP address. The move reflects the company’s plans to augment its focus on enterprise accounts to include the broader market of SMB organizations.



“Vulnerability Assessment technology used to be reserved for the elite in the market,” said Sean Martin, eEye Marketing Director. “Yet smaller organizations can also benefit from protecting their networks from common exploits and vulnerabilities. We’re committed to making scanner tools available to companies of any size by making it more affordable.”



Retina detects and identifies known and recently identified network security vulnerabilities and assists in prioritizing the threats for remediation. The award-winning vulnerability management scanner is capable of scanning an entire Class C network of devices, operating systems and applications in approximately 15 minutes. Once the scope of the network is analyzed, the scanner pinpoints vulnerabilities, policy exceptions and operating system, application, and configuration flaws. With Retina’s speed, accuracy and non-intrusive scanning, the most complex computing environments can be secured against the most recent of discovered vulnerabilities.



Users can also leverage Retina for security risk assessment, project risk management and for enforcing standards-based registry settings through custom policy audits. Retina is considered the easiest scanner to use since the majority of its scans can be conducted remotely without administrator rights. This also makes it the most cost-effective to deploy and use.



In addition to its vulnerability assessment and risk management capabilities, Retina helps businesses identify and simplify their corporate and regulatory requirements. Retina implements policy-driven scans enabling internal security audits and ensuring configuration requirements are enforced. Custom scans help organizations comply with pertinent regulatory requirements, such as SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, PCI and others



For more information on the Retina Network Security Scanner please visit www.eEye.com/Retina



Availability and Pricing



Retina Network Security Scanner is available immediately and can be purchased online as a one-year subscription for as little as $575 for a 32-IP pack – less than $18 per scanned IP address.



Retina can be found at the eEye Digital Security online store at http://shop.eEye.com. Customers and partners interested in additional volume discounts, please contact an eEye Security Account Manager at sales@eEye.com.



About eEye Digital Security



eEye Digital Security is the innovative leader in vulnerability and security research, providing security solutions that help businesses and users protect their systems and intellectual property from compromise. eEye enables secure computing through world-renowned research and innovative technology, supplying some of the world’s largest businesses with an integrated and research-driven vulnerability assessment, intrusion prevention, and client security solution.



eEye's customers represent the largest deployments of vulnerability assessment and prevention technology in the private and public sectors. eEye protects the networks and digital assets of a growing network of more than 9,000 corporate and government deployments worldwide. Founded in 1998, eEye Digital Security is headquartered in Orange County, California. For more information, please visit www.eEye.com.

