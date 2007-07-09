ComponentAce Announces the Release of ZipForge.NET for .NET Compact Framework

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2007 -- ComponentAce, a renowned developer of compression and encryption components, today announces the release of ZipForge.NET for Compact Framewokr 1.0. Designed as a single component, this ZIP compression library provides developers with a pain-free way to add archiving and backup capabilities to their .NET applications. End-users of such applications will benefit from the ability to reduce the size of their files, increase the speed of data transmission and read files directly from zipped archives, among many other useful abilities.



ZipForge.NET lets a .NET application create and manipulate Zip files and perform a wide variety of data compression operations. This includes an ability to add, move, extract, delete, update, test, refresh a group of files or folders by a single operation; save or load zipped data from stream; add compressed data from stream. What's more, ZipForge.NET allows compressing files, buffers, streams, strings and repairing corrupted archives. Users will also benefit from its unique Transaction System. This technology delivers a very fast and easy way to update archive files, while providing data integrity like a reliable database system.



ZipForge.NET is written entirely in 100%-managed native C# code and takes advantage of all the safety and reliability benefits of the .NET framework. There is a well-designed component interface, full documetation, Archiver sample in C# and VB.NET. Thanks to all this, the component is easy to incorporate into an application. At any stage of using the component, customers can rely on a quick and knowledgeable response from the technical support team that will help to resolve any problem in less than a few hours.



Read the detailed information at

http://componentace.com/.net_compact_framework_zip_component_zipforge.htm



Pricing and Availability

ZipForge.NET v.1.0 is compatible with .NET Compact Framework 1.0 and 2.0.

ZipForge.NET is distributed as Personal Edition (free, no limitations) and Commercial Edition that starts at 249 Euro for a single developer with royalty-free distribution (for commercial license types and their costs, please refer to

http://componentace.com/.net_compact_framework_zip_component_zipforge.htm). Additional information on ZipForge.NET, detailed documentation with samples of code and demos, as well as a free, fully functional evaluation copy is available from www.componentace.com.



About ComponentAce

Founded in 2003, ComponentAce's goal is to deliver efficient and low-cost compression and encryption solutions for .NET, Delphi, C++Builder, Kylix and ActiveX. Over 500,000 developers use their components worldwide. This includes some of the well-known Fortune 500 companies, educational institutions and government agencies.



Among the most popular components, there is FlexCompress, Easy Compression Library, Absolute Database (an embedded database engine for Borland Delphi and C++Builder) and Easy Compression Library for ActiveX. For more information, please visit http://www.componentace.com.

