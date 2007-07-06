EssentialPIM Free 2.0 - The New Jewel in Freeware PIM Software

Linden, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2007 -- EPIM Ltd. (http://www.essentialpim.com), the leading provider of scheduling software, today announces the immediate availability of EssentialPIM Free 2.0, the newest version of its award-winning planner and personal information organizer.



EssentialPIM Free is perfect for any home user who needs a personal information manager to plan daily activities, keep To Do tasks in shape, take notes, manage contacts, but doesn't want to buy an expensive PIM with bloatware features that will never be used. EssentialPIM Free can automatically import data from Outlook, TreePad, Google calendar or any other manager and store all data in a single place, where all information bits are interconnected.



The software lets you print any portion of data, save it to HTML, vCard, iCal, RTF, CSV, TXT or export it to MS Outlook. All data can be securely protected with 128-bit encryption. A portable version of EssentialPIM is available, also for U3 smart drives.



Version 2.0 includes several new features to enhance PIM-operating experience for users: new, open-source Firebird database engine and completely redesigned interface that enhances usability and leaves more screen estate for user's data.



"I run a busy secretarial service, I am also a Rotarian, I belong to a business networking organization and I'm an active member in my local Twinning Association and local Green Party," says Ashley Price, APA Secretarial, Lewes, Sussex, England. "So this gives you an idea of how busy I am. EssentialPIM keeps me organized, I know when my appointments are, where I am supposed to be, who I am meeting, what I need to do, and also have all my contacts in one place. A great, simple to use, but extremely powerful little program. Well-done to all those who design and program it."



Please explore Essentialpim.com for more information.



Availability

EssentialPIM Free 2.0 is freeware and available immediately from EPIM's site. The product runs under Microsoft Windows 98, Me, NT, 2003, XP and Vista. Additional information on the product, as well as other software by EPIM is available from www.essentialpim.com.



About EPIM

EPIM Ltd. is a Linden, New Jersey based technology company since 2005. The company specializes in scheduling software development for office and home use. Its main products, EssentialPIM Free and Pro, are complete scheduling solutions aimed at small office and home office users. Over the past two years, EPIM has gained a strong reputation among thousands of end-users and industry professionals worldwide for software excellence, commitment to innovation and high standards of customer care. For more information, please visit www.essentialpim.com.



NOTE TO EDITORS: Please, let us know if you have questions or would like any additional information on EssentialPIM Free. Contact Alexa Wolnberg at alexa@essentialpim.com.



Product page link: http://www.essentialpim.com/index.php

Direct download link: http://www.essentialpim.com/download/essentialpim1.exe (1.50 Mb)

Company website: http://www.essentialpim.com

E-mail: alexa@essentialpim.com



Postal address: EPIM Ltd., 238 St. Georges Ave., Linden, NJ 07036, USA

