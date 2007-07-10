Jolly Technologies Upgrades Print Studio 2E to All New Label Flow Labeling Software

San Carlos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- Jolly Technologies today announced the end of Print Studio 2E new sales and the full-scale distribution of Label Flow, their next generation labeling software, data management and production system.



With Label Flow and its sister product ID Flow, Jolly has split Print Studio into streamlined and more powerful components that are very industry specific.



"While Print Studio 2E offered a very powerful and robust framework for the production of Industrial Labels and ID Cards, we learned that these two applications had little overlap and the market needed more focused solutions for each of the applications," said Sandeep Jolly, President of Jolly technologies. "With this thought in mind, we designed and architected Label Flow completely focused on the label production application and added several productivity and compliance features to make Label Flow a very easy to use, yet highly powerful solution for all labeling needs."



"The Label Flow product suite has a range of functionality never before seen in the label market," said Paul Aldridge Sales Manager of Paragon Print Systems. "It's very sophisticated yet simple at the same time: You don't see that often. Our customers will really like the easy networkability and data integration."



Label Flow is available in Enterprise, Corporate and Small Business Editions. Attractive upgrade paths are available for current Print Studio 2E customers.



About Jolly Technologies

Jolly Technologies, founded in 2000, develops and distributes a suite of secure identification software products, including ID Flow, the world's most secure ID card design and print platform, Lobby Track, visitor tracking and access control, Label Flow for bar code shipping and merchandise labels and a variety of other custom security products. As the recognized leader in the rapidly growing secure identification market, Jolly Technologies is partnered with the industries largest hardware manufacturers to offer complete solutions through our channel partners. Based in San Carlos, California, Jolly Technologies is one of the world's fastest growing software companies. For more information, visit www.jollytech.com or call toll-free 1-888-25-JOLLY.



