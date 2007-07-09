Deep Run East Seeks Runners and Donations for Strides for Mission 5k

Perkasie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2007 -- Deep Run Mennonite Church East of Perkasie, Pa., invites the local community to participate in its first annual Strides for Mission 5k Race and Family Mission Walk on Saturday, September 8. The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the walk at 9:45 a.m. at the Deep Run Mennonite East Church located at 350 Kellers Church Road. Immediately following the race and walk, the Church will be hosting its annual Community Fest 2007 featuring free food and games for community members of all ages to enjoy.



All proceeds from the Strides for Mission 5k will directly support the MAMA Project, Inc. MAMA Project is a ministry connecting North Americans and Hondurans to work on many of the problems that cause suffering in Honduras. Formed in 1987 by Mennonite women, MAMA has a special focus on families who are living in severe poverty. Deep Run East has worked in partnership with, supporting this international non-profit organization for many years. Each year, the Church sends multiple mission teams, consisting of church members and community friends, to Honduras. During the trips, the groups dispense medication, build houses and distribute clothing to the impoverished families connected with the MAMA Project outreach.



Deep Run East will also hold a MAMA Resources Drive the day of the race. The Church encourages local residents to donate the following items to support MAMA Project outreach efforts:



·Children and adult vitamins



·Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen



·Children’s shoes in new or very good condition



·Baby Kits including 4 cloth diapers, 2 shirts, 2 washcloths, 2 gowns or sleepers, 2 diaper pins, 1 sweater or sweatshirt, 2 receiving blankets



Deep Run East would especially like to thank its Diamond Level Sponsors: Concrete Unlimited, Inc. and Myers & Rice Masonry, LLC and its Emerald Level Sponsors: Baum, Smith & Clemens, LLP; Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.; Landis Supermarket; Seitz, Leatherman & Kolb, LLC and United Drilling, Inc.



If you are interested in being a sponsor or registering for the Strides for Mission 5k and supporting Deep Run East and its mission outreach, or if you have any questions regarding the event, please visit www.deepruneast.org/5k or e-mail stridesformission@deepruneast.org.



About Deep Run Mennonite Church East

Deep Run Mennonite Church East is recognized as a warm and inviting congregation consisting of people of all ages, occupations and life experiences. Deep Run East seeks to carry out its mission of "Bringing People in Contact with God" by glorifying God in worship, opening its lives to the community, and sharing its gifts and resources in faithfulness to Jesus Christ.

