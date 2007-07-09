NTI Announces Production Facility Expansion

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2007 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the expansion of its Aurora, Ohio based manufacturing facility. NTI has recently added 10,200 square foot to its current production facility.



The new addition to the manufacturing facility significantly increases our production capacity and improves the overall flow of our production processes. The expansion was fueled by the continued growth we have witnessed in recent years.



This expansion has created a wide variety of high quality jobs and we have enthusiastically hired personnel to support the operations. The new facility will enable us to successfully meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and to better serve our customers around the world.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



