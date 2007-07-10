Florock, FloroWear High Wearing Urethane System Replaces Traditional High Build Floor Coating Systems

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- To achieve a high wearing floor surface, traditional floor coating systems have to be thick. Conversely, Florock’s FloroWear High Wear Urethane wear resistance is so high, only one thin layer is necessary to achieve the resistance of a much thicker traditional floor coating system.



The key to a high wear resistant floor coating system is to incorporate a very hard mineral into the resin. Aluminum Oxide, with a Mohs hardess of 9, is floured and used in the formulation. (Aluminum Oxide is commonly used as the abrasive media in sandpaper). Tom Lux, Florock’s Field Technical Manager said “This product is so hard, if you ever want to recoat, it will be difficult since sanding the product wears out the sandpaper”.



For more information about Florock’s High Wear floor coating products, see http://www.florock.net/florowear.htm or call 1-800-FLOROCK



ABOUT CRAWFORD LABORATORIES, INC. – Crawford Laboratories Inc. is a well-respected floor paint research and development facility founded on the principals of cutting edge technology, break-through innovation and impeccable integrity. For over fifty years, Crawford Laboratories has perfected its full line of concrete floor paint products as well as other extraordinary new concrete coating floor paint products to meet and exceed the flooring needs of any industry.

