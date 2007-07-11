TuneSleeve: Quickly and Easilly Add Album Artwork to Your iTunes Library

Sainte-Julie, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2007 -- TuneSleeve is a free utility that downloads album art from Amazon for each album in your iTunes library (or in a specific playlist). You can choose which image is the best among all the images returned, and if there is no good match you can launch a search on Google Images in you browser then drag&drop the desired image on the album in TuneSleeve.



Having complete album artwork in your iTunes library greatly enhances the experience of using iTunes and/or an iPod or iPhone:



- In iTunes, Cover Flow displays all the album art in your music collection in one easy-to-navigate interface that mimics a CD collection or jukebox selection.

- For whole albums, iTunes allows you to print the cover image with song listings. For custom mix CDs, iTunes can create a mosaic of cover art.

- Your iPod will display the album artwork while a song is playing.

- Your iPhone will display the cd cover images in CoverFlow mode.



TuneSleeve Features:



- Works with albums, not individual songs.

- Allows you to choose what image you want among all possible results found on Amazon.

- Allows you to launch an external search in your browser and manually choose the artwork you want by dragging it from your browser to TuneSleeve.

- Download images for your entire music library or a specific playlist.

- Ability to exclude songs purchases from the iTunes Store.

- Ability to exclude songs that already have artwork.

- Ability to replace the existing artwork with the downloaded one, or to add the downloaded artwork to the existing one.



Contact: Pascal Bourque, pascal@polkapps.com

Product information: http://www.polkapps.com/tunesleeve