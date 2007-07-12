Recovery Toolbox for Word released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2007 -- Recovery Toolbox, Inc. released new software tool for a recovering deleted files: Recovery Toolbox for Word.



Recovery Toolbox for Word is used to effectively recover information from corrupted Microsoft Word documents and templates. It allows users to avoid losing data important for them. Indeed, Microsoft Word is nowadays the most popular tool for creating any documents, including corporate ones. Recovery Toolbox for Word works like this. First, the program scans and analyzes the source file. During this process, it extracts any information that can be extracted from it. In case the document is seriously damaged, part of the data may be permanently lost. All recovered information is displayed on the screen for the user to be able to check it. The user can make sure that the information is up-to-date and export data to Microsoft Word or save it to a plain text file with literally two mouse clicks. It makes this information available for any type of processing. It is also quite important that the source file is not modified. The program only reads information from it.



Recovery Toolbox for Word is answer on a questions:

-How to recover word file?

-How to repair corrupted word file?

-How to word corrup file open?

-How to word file repair?

-How to fix a damaged word file?

-How to fix error word file this file is not in a recognizable format?

-How to open corrupted word files?

-How to recover word files?

-How to repair the word file?

-How to repair the ms word files?

-How fix corrupted doc file?

Recovery Toolbox for Word is compatible with Windows 98

The repair doc file software is compatible with Windows Me

The recover doc file software is compatible with Windows NT 4.0

The recover doc file software is compatible with Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows XP SP2, Windows 2003, Windows Vista

The recover doc file software can fix word file docx of Office 2007



