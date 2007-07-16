Recovery Toolbox for Outlook Express Password Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2007 -- Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password is a tool that recovers forgotten or lost passwords for Outlook Express mail and news accounts. The program also recovers passwords for the identities of the Outlook Express mail client. Besides, Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password visualizes the settings of mail and news accounts.



The program reads information and decrypts passwords for mail and new accounts and for the current user's Outlook Express identities immediately after it is started.



Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password recovers passwords and visualizes the settings for the following mail protocols: POP3, IMAP, SMTP, HTML (such as Hotmail and MSN).



Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password recovers passwords and visualizes the settings of mail and news services for Outlook Express versions 5, 5.5 and 6. The program recovers passwords and displays information for all identities set up for the current user.



Attention: the program does not work with Outlook Express version 4.



Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password is compatible with all versions of Microsoft Windows higher than Microsoft Windows 95 (Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003).



Note: the unregistered version of the program has a limitation: it recovers complete passwords, but visualizes only the first three password characters. The registered version of Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password does not have this limitation.



You can purchase the full version of the Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password program on-line at the purchase page.



As an additional feature, Recovery ToolBox for Outlook Express Password can save the configuration of Outlook Express identities to a text file. The settings of mail and news accounts are saved to this file.



