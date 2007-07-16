Jolly Technologies New Employee Attendance Software, Lobby Track, Now Available

San Carlos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2007 -- Today, Jolly Technologies announces the availability of Lobby Track, a new secure employee attendance, access control and visitor management software system; ID Flow, the next-generation software for ID card design, data and production; and Label Flow, software for barcode and shipping labels. These innovative new technologies will allow organizations to track employees and equipment with detailed activity logs by individual or groups; set access control policy; and provide visitor management functionality, including data entry, advanced ID card and badge design and printing. Unique to the system is the capability to directly interface with customer’s existing databases in real time.



The software products are now available though Jolly Technologies and its network of resellers and distributors.



"We have implemented a concept of data management that will prove revolutionary to this industry," said Sandeep Jolly, President. "With Lobby Track, ID Flow and Label Flow we utilize a full featured data editor that sits on top of any existing open data architecture. The complex steps that other products use to map data disappear. That gives us the ability to connect to multiple databases simultaneously. Included are database configurations that allow the product to be immediately used for visitors, employees and contractors of the corporate, education, healthcare, government, and membership verticals."



"What's amazing about the product set is that Jolly has taken its advanced data management and ID card design tools and seamlessly integrated it with instant registration, badge production, logs, reports and access control." said, Phil Fox, President of Bender Associates. "The ability to merge this line into any organization's structure gives us countless sales opportunity."



About Jolly Technologies

Jolly Technologies, founded in 2000, develops and distributes a suite of secure identification software products, including Print Studio, the world's most secure ID card design and print platform, visitor tracking software, access control software, and a variety of other custom security products. As the recognized leader in the rapidly growing secure identification market, Jolly Technologies is partnered with the industries largest hardware manufacturers to offer complete solutions through our channel partners. Based in San Carlos, California, Jolly Technologies is one of the world's fastest growing software companies. For more information, visit www.jollytech.com or call toll-free 1-888-25-JOLLY.



