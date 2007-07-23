Recovery Toolbox for Address Book released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2007 -- The Recovery Toolbox for Address Book tool makes it possible to recover contact information from the Windows Address Book where data used by the mail clients Microsoft Outlook and Outlook Express (wab files) is stored.



With Recovery Toolbox for Address Book, you can:

- quickly recover data deleted from the Address Book by mistake;

- view the history of changes in the Address Book;

- effectively recover data from the Address Book corrupted by a virus or by an antivirus program while checking and fixing the Windows Address Book file;

- recover data from the Address Book if the database is no longer readable due to technical reasons (due to a power failure, invalid session interruption, a software failure, etc.).



Contact information stored in *.wab files of the Windows Address Book is used by a lot of programs, including Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Outlook Express.



With Recovery Toolbox for Address Book, you can recover a document deleted by mistake. Such a contact will be marked with a red cross in the list of recovered contacts.



Also, you can use the Recovery Wizard of the Recovery Toolbox for Address Book tool to recover contacts from the Windows Address Book.



Contact data recovered with Recovery Toolbox for Address Book is easily exported into the Business Card format (vCard). Most personal information managers (PIM) support this standard.



It will no take long to recover contacts, even in case of a large Windows Address Book file. The Recovery Toolbox for Address Book tool has a unique mechanism of smart information recovery making it possible to recover data that seem permanently lost. The amount of information recovered with Recovery Toolbox for Address Book mostly depends on how badly the *.wab file is damaged.



The Recovery Toolbox for Address Book tool reads Windows Address Book files (*.wab files), but neither modifies nor makes any records in the source file.



Company website: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com

Product webpage: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/address_book.html



Screenshot URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/img/screenshot_rt_ab_01big.gif

Icon URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/img/logo_rt_ab_32.gif

PAD URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/download/rt_ab_pad.xml

Download URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/download/RecoveryToolboxForAddressBookInstall.exe

Buy page URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/buy_address_book.html

