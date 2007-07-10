Binary Research and Big Bang Announce New Vista-Ready Version of the Universal Imaging Utility (UIU) to Simplify System Rollouts

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- Binary Research International, the authority on cloning and migration since 1997 and part of the company that created the industry-leading cloning solution now known as Symantec Ghost, today announced the availability of Big Bang LLC’s Universal Imaging Utility (UIU) 3.5, offering compatibility with the Business and Enterprise versions of the Microsoft® Vista operating system. The UIU simplifies system rollouts, migrations and deployments, as well as disaster recovery and updates.



The UIU 3.5 runs on all Microsoft operating systems, including Microsoft Vista, preparing a Master Image for deployment to every desktop, laptop and tablet PC in the business environment. In addition, the UIU 3.5 supports the use of Microsoft’s new volume licensing, including multiple activation key and key activation service, as well as the traditional volume activation 1.0 (VA 1.0) for Windows XP.



“The Universal Imaging Utility saves time and money, simplifying administrative tasks that can take hours, even days, of time away from mission-critical activities,” said Jim Szopinski, Vice President at Binary Research. “With the UIU’s extensive, up-to-date device driver database, a single disk Image can be rolled out to a heterogeneous group of machines, ensuring that each one gets the correct drivers for the disparate devices present. UIU is a wise addition to any organization’s systems management strategy.”



Features of the UIU 3.5 include:



• Database of 25,000 device drivers has been streamlined for quicker hardware detection.

• MIMIC (Master Image Machine Integrity Check) delivers peace of mind by authenticating and optimizing the Master Image prior to cloning

• Works alongside all the major cloning utilities including Ghost, Altiris, ZenWorks, Acronis and more

• UIU Wizard helps create Sysprep answer file or allows an existing file to be imported



The UIU, introduced in 2004 by Big Bang LLC and distributed exclusively by Binary Research International (BRI), provides a solution for those who typically spend an unprofitable amount of company time maintaining, upgrading, cloning and deploying hundreds or thousands of computers within an organization. Designed to work with leading Windows hard drive cloning and data back-up software solutions such as Symantec Ghost, Altiris Migration Suite, Novell ZENworks, Acronis True Image and others, the UIU makes it possible for these programs to create a single hard disk copy or Image that will work with a wide range of computer platforms and configurations. Deploying this clean Image can be the fastest and best way to clean up computers compromised by viruses, spyware, bad drivers and bad data.



Licensing for the UIU 3.5 is per-seat and is based on the number of computers receiving an Image that was prepared with the UIU. Pricing starts at $20.14 per-seat for up to 199 computers and goes down to $9.66 for 5,000 or more licenses. For more information about the UIU or for a free trial download, visit www.BinaryResearch.net.



About Binary Research International Inc.

Founded in 1997, Binary Research International was a subsidiary of Binary Research Ltd., the original developer of Ghost, now known as Symantec Ghost. While BRI continues to sell, train and consult in the use of Ghost, their Developer Services Division has introduced several new software products to the U.S. market, including Death2Spam, NetIQ’s Marshal products, RemotelyAnywhere, Liquid Media and the UIU. For more information, visit www.BinaryResearch.net.



About Big Bang LLC

Big Bang LLC, formerly Big Bang Training, is the developer of UIU and a training and network consulting firm located in Milwaukee, Wis. Their expertise centers on Symantec Ghost and working with corporations on the best practices involving cloning utilities. For more information, visit www.uiu4you.com.



Note to editors: Evaluation copies of the UIU are available upon request from Binary Research International.



Copyright 2007 Binary Research International. All rights reserved. Any trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

