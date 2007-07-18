Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) announces seminar on Money, Mission and Marketing

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2007 -- VAnetworking.com is pleased to introduce Maxine Hyndman, author of “The Organic Entrepreneur” and "The Naked Millionaire". Maxine will be conducting a seminar on “Money, Mission and Marketing” on Wednesday, July 11, 2007 at 6:00 p.m. EDT.



This presentation addresses practical ways to merge your life purpose or mission, heal old issues with money while giving you greater courage to fearlessly promote and market yourself to the world, authentically, without compromising your Soul. As an added bonus, Maxine will be giving away a copy of her most recent book to one lucky seminar attendee.



As a coach, motivator and keynote speaker, Maxine (maxinehyndman.com) has been teaching conscious “whealth” through money, mission, and marketing since before the birth of her first book, "The Naked Millionaire" in March 2005.



Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) is the largest business network for aspiring and successful Virtual Assistants and Virtual Achievers to share, learn, and succeed! At VANA, industry experts and Virtual Assistant newbies mix it up to uncover all things new and exciting in the world of Virtual Assistance, while supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant industry.



