InetServices Adds Ubuntu and Debian Operating Systems

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small-to-medium size businesses, adds Ubuntu and Debian to its list of available operating systems. These new choices give our customers a wider selection of Linux based operating systems to choose from. Combined with our already impressive server line-up, InetServices continues to be one of the best choices for dedicated or managed servers.



Available operating systems:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5

Fedora Core 4

Fedora Core 6

CentOS 4.4

CentOS 5

Ubuntu 6.06

Ubuntu 7.04

Debian 3.1

Debian 4.0

Windows Server 2003 R2 Standard Edition

Windows Server 2003 R2 x64 Standard Edition

Windows Server 2003 R2 Enterprise Edition



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



