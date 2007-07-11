EzySoft Developments Releases New Small Business Software : Ezy Invoice 7

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2007 -- EzySoft Developments released Ezy Invoice ™ 7, a feature rich Windows based software solution for the growing business. It helps business users create, print, email and manage various business documents like quotations, invoices, credit/ debit notes, purchase orders, delivery orders etc. It incorporates full accounts receivable features allowing users to track sales, receipts, debtors and helps fulfill tax reporting obligations. The PRO version includes full inventory features allowing users to track and manage stock list, movement and balance on hand.



This new version is a major upgrade from its previous very successful product Ezy Invoice 3000 released in 2004. This new version incorporates many new time saving and productivity features over its predecessor. For a start, it is ready to run on Vista™ the latest Windows® based operating system. This new installment of the product allows users to insert Paypal links to emailed invoices such that recipients of the invoices can securely pay the invoice over the Internet with a credit card. This provides customers with a convenient way to pay their invoices helping businesses better manage their receivables and improve cash flow.



EzySoft Developments says that one of the main attractions of this product is the flexibility to customize the invoice and documents according to your needs. For businesses in the service or project industry, users can easily tag sales invoices and purchases orders to a job or project. Users than then view or print various job costing reports and charts. For those in the trading industry, users can view customers purchase history at the click of a mouse. This enables users to provide immediate quotes while talking to a customer over the phone.



The developer says, that this new version is simpler and easier to use. It now includes ample demos and movie tutorials helping bring new users up to speed much faster. If you are a small business owner or administrator, and would like a powerful, feature rich software tool to help you get on top of your business paperwork, fulfill your tax reporting obligations while at the same time give you the freedom to focus on your business rather then have worry about software and accounting, give Ezy Invoice ™ 7 a try.



Ezy Invoice ™ 7 runs on Windows 2000/ XP/ 2003 and Vista. To email invoices with links to collect credit card payment over the Internet, users need to open a business account with Paypal. At the time of this writing, it is free to open an account with Paypal.



Prices start from USD89 for the Lite version that excludes inventory and USD139 for the Pro version that includes the inventory. Ezy Invoice also includes multi-user network versions. For more information, to view demos or to download a fully functional trial, visit : http://www.ezyinvoice.com . Customer service can be reached at : http://www.ezysoft-dev.com/support.htm.

