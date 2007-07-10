MCITP: Database Administrator certification practice test 70-444: release date is now official - uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2007 -- uCertify, a leading provider of exam preparation software for Microsoft certifications, today announced that Practice Test (PrepKit) for MCITP: Database Administrator certification exam 70-444 will be released on August 15, 2007. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit before the release date for just USD 39.97 instead of the full price of USD 79.98.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available for download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-444.html



The PrepKit for MCITP exam 70-444 contains 280 questions with comprehensive coverage of exam objectives and sub objectives. The answer explanations are precise, logical and verified, so that user can understand the concept behind the questions. Explanation of incorrect answer is also provided along with correct answer so that user can understand why a particular answer is incorrect in a given scenario.



David, Director Product Management, uCertify said, “We have designed the PrepKit, Optimizing and Maintaining Database exam 70-444 to suit the requirements of professionals who work as database administrators and want to upgrade their skills to SQL Server 2005. The new PrepKit not only helps you pass the exam but also acquaints you with the basic concepts of the technology. uCertify PrepKit comprises different types of tests to help you brush up your skills. The final test reflects the actual exam, so after taking the final test you will have the confidence to pass the exam in the first attempt.”



The PrepKit 70-444 contains 80 short notes, how tos., tips and articles to reinforce the user’s learning. The study notes helps user accelerate his learning capacity during the last minute revisions.



The PrepKit also comprises 100 quiz question that helps user learn the technical terms, concepts and definitions, which are essential for the actual exam. User can select the topics and number of questions for each topic and set the time allowed for each question to appear.



The ‘My comments’ feature facilitates user add notes on a particular topic and review it at the later stage. The ‘Comprehensive review’ feature allows reviewing the tests user has taken and analyzing his performance on a particular test. This helps him track his weak areas and plan accordingly.



The PrepKit for MCITP exam 70-444 also guarantees full refund of money in case a user could not pass the exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee can be found at the uCertify web site.



About uCertify



uCertify develops exam preparation kits (PrepKits) for Microsoft certification exams. The firm is helping IT students worldwide to prepare for Microsoft certifications such as MCSE, MCSD, MCAD, MCDBA, MCTS and MCDST. The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of experienced Java certified professionals to give the latest and most advanced preparation tools to candidates aspiring for these certification exams.



