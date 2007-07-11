e-Zest Solutions Announced Name change for Indian Operations

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2007 -- e-Zest Solutions have received fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name on conversion to public limited company, i.e. e-Zest Solutions Limited from Indian registar of companies.



e-Zest was founded in 1998 by three of its directors who had strong belief in technology as leveraging tool for the businesses worldwide and philosohphy of creation of wealth for distribution. Growing organically since its inception e-Zest has now become niche OPD and ECSD player with prime focus on manufactuirin g, healthcare, finance and CRM/BI IT solutions



Quality services and transparency in business operations are always a priority for e-Zest. e-Zest leadership team’s intention to go for limited status is to broaden its corporate legal status and bring in stringent corporate governance thus to bring in transparency in its operations and future public participation in wealth creation as well. A company with public limited status and so stringent audits is a preferred choice for e-Zest prospect for software outsourcing considering risk mitigation factors. Public limited status will also help e-Zest to rope in public and institunational investments for future expansion needs.



About e-Zest:



e-Zest Solutions Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company with expertise and focus on Outsourced Product Development / product engineering solutions and enterprise custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals with focus on CRM, BI and ERP solutions. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner & Sun Associate Partner. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

