Ron Paul Leads the Current Online Presidential Race Poll by 23%

1. Ron Paul (27%)

2. Barack Obaman (17%)

3. Fred Thompson (12%)

4. Hillary Clinton (11%)

5. Rudy Giuliani (9%)

6. Al Gore (8%)

7. Mitt Romney (5%)

8. John Edwards (4%)

9. John McCain (3%)

10. Bill Richardson (2%)

11. Newt Gingrich (1%)

12. Joe Biden (1%)



(Based on 1315 random internet users.)



About 2008 Presidential Poll



Started in May of 2007 as part of an experiment in social media by eGrowth Labs, LLC of Jacksonville Beach FL, this website was developed to provide ongoing, random online polling of public sentiment around the upcoming 2008 presidential election. Web users are each allowed one vote (based on IP address and a unique tracking cookie). Users are also allowed to enter their own candidates.

